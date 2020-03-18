Image caption A teenage boy pleaded guilty to affray and having a knife on school grounds last month

A teenage boy who chased a fellow pupil through a school corridor "brandishing" a knife has been given an 18-month probation order on the Isle of Man.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also ordered to pay costs of £125.

Police were called to an incident at a secondary school on the island shortly after 11:00 GMT on 12 February.

The boy pleaded guilty last month to affray and possessing a knife on school grounds.

Magistrates at Douglas Courthouse heard that the boy had reached "breaking point" after being bullied for several years.

Other pupils "had been threatening to beat him up over social media", his advocate told the court.

Magistrates said the boy's "previous good character" and "interaction with the police" had been taken into account in his sentence.

Conditions of the probation order include "digital safeguarding" and a "knife crime awareness course".