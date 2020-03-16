Image copyright IOM TT RACES Image caption The event attracts thousands of visitors to the Isle of Man each year

The 2020 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled amid concerns around the spread of coronavirus, the government has announced.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the decision had been taken in order to protect "critical care services".

In addition, Mr Quayle announced that anyone arriving on the island from 23:59 GMT on Tuesday would be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The motorcycling event was due to be held between 30 May and 13 June.

The Department for Enterprise said it was looking at "various options to support businesses affected by the cancellation".

Enterprise Minster Laurence Skelly said the decision had "not been taken lightly" and all options had been "considered in detail".