Image caption People can attend a coronavirus triage point

People showing coronavirus symptoms on the Isle of Man should self-isolate for seven days, the health minister has said, even though there have not been any confirmed positive cases.

Those with a "new, continuous cough and a high temperature" should follow the advice, said David Ashford.

It was "sensible" for the island to follow the UK and move into the "delay" phase of a plan to tackle the pandemic, Mr Ashford added.

There have been 29 tests so far.

Mr Ashford said: "We do believe now it is sensible to be proactive in the fact that anyone who is showing any form of symptoms in line with this should self-isolate for the seven days."

Tests will still be carried out only on those who "have the travel history and symptoms on display", he added.

Image caption People showing symptoms of coronavirus have been asked not to enter Noble's Hospital

A "raft of announcements" relating to the island's plan to deal with a possible outbreak of the virus are set to be made by the treasury minister at the next sitting of Tynwald on Tuesday.

They include plans to change the laws on sick pay to allow those who self-isolate to claim incapacity benefit from day one, and temporarily extending the number of days people can take off without seeing a doctor from seven to 14.

"Government-wide" plans were being put in place to deal with the possibly of there being "a large amount of people diagnosed", he said.

Government services and staffing would also be prioritised to provide frontline services, Mr Ashford added.

In the event of an outbreak, elective surgery at Noble's Hospital would be cancelled, and retired medics would be brought in to boost numbers.

Legal powers to detain and forcibly isolate people arriving at the Isle of Man showing signs of the virus were brought into force last month.