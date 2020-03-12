Image caption Peter Greenhill, Kerry Sharpe (top row), Robert Mercer and Bill Henderson (bottom row) were elected on Thursday

Four candidates have been elected to the upper house of the Isle of Man's Legislative Council at a special sitting of the House of Keys.

The three men and one woman will hold office until 28 February 2025.

Kerry Sharpe and Bill Henderson, who were defending their seats, were joined by newcomers to the political scene Peter Greenhill and Robert Mercer.

The Legislative Council is primarily a revising chamber for new laws passed by members of the House of Keys (MHKs).

Mrs Sharpe, who was first elected in 2018, said it was "very pleasing" to have topped the poll with 19 votes.

Mr Henderson, who secured 15 votes, served as an MHK for 17 years before being elevated to the council in 2015.

Mr Greenhill, a former head of the government's e-gaming and e-business development department, said he was prepared for "five years of really hard work" in the parliament.

IT consultant Mr Mercer said he was left "a bit speechless" after the result.

The council includes eight members (MLCs) elected by MHKs, the President of Tynwald, the Bishop of Sodor and Man, and the Attorney General.

Elections to the council are staggered, taking place in two phases of four every five years.

A total of nine candidates sought election. A 10th candidate, Tim Crookall, withdrew last week.