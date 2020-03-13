Image caption Almost half of flights to and from the Isle of Man were lost when Flybe collapsed

More flights between the Isle of Man and England could begin before the end of the month, the Manx Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has said.

Routes linking the island with Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham were cancelled when Flybe collapsed.

While Loganair has stepped in to operate flights to and from Liverpool, the other routes are not running.

DoI chief executive Nick Black said he was in "advanced" talks and Manchester flights could start by 20 March.

Speaking to the Environment and Infrastructure Policy Review Committee, Mr Black said he had a "final proposal" from one carrier, and other services could restart by 29 March.

He said several airlines had expressed interest in taking on Flybe routes but the "fear of coronavirus" had made some "more nervous".

Prior to its collapse, Flybe serviced up to four daily flights between the island and Manchester and one to Birmingham.

Mr Black said routes would have to be "sustainable" to ensure the "connectivity that the people on the Isle of Man need" for both business and leisure.

He did not name the carrier the DoI was in discussions with but said it had "an existing passenger service facility".