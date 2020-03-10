Image caption Flybe operated flights between the Isle of Man and Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham

An aircraft owned by collapsed airline Flybe has been impounded by the Manx government until the company's outstanding debts are paid, the Isle of Man's treasury minister has said.

Alfred Cannan said the airline owed the infrastructure department more than £300,000 in landing fees as well as air passenger duty (APD) from February.

Although that figure is not yet known, January's payment was £155,577.

Flybe's administrator, EY, has been approached for comment by the BBC.

Mr Cannan told the Manx parliament: "A Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, which is the aircraft in question, has a replacement value of around £25m and a book value of £4m, so I hope that we should indeed get our money that is owed."

The island's customs and excise division was waiting for confirmation of the total amount of APD still due to the government, Mr Cannan said.

The last Flybe aircraft to land at Ronaldsway Airport touched down on the evening of 4 March, hours before the airline went bust.