Image caption The final Flybe planes to fly to the Isle of Man are grounded at Ronaldsway Airport

Passengers needing to fly from the Isle of Man to hospital appointments in England have been left unable to attend following the collapse of Flybe.

The airline operated daily routes to Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

It also held the island government's patient transfer contract, taking people to and from appointments in the north west of England.

In a statement, the government said it was now "talking with other airlines" about taking over the routes.

One mother who had been due to travel to take her son to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool said on Twitter that the collapse was "a disaster for all patients travelling from Isle of Man".

Another passenger who had been due fly to Liverpool for an appointment said: "I don't know what to do, I need to call the hospital and ask for another appointment."

About 17,000 patient transfer journeys are taken each year, the majority by air.

People are sent to UK hospitals for specialised treatments that are not available on the island, including specialised cancer treatment, burn care and transplants.

The government has contracts with several hospitals, predominantly in the North West.

Patients scheduled to travel between Thursday and Monday have been asked to book their own replacement journeys and have the cost reimbursed, or contact the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Speaking in January, DHSC Minister David Ashford said there were "always contingencies", including boats and other airlines.

About half of the flights to and from the Isle of Man were operated by Flybe and have been cancelled.

The government said: "We are confident that another operator will be keen to take on these popular routes."

In September last year, Flybe announced it would be scaling down its Isle of Man operations, closing its base at the island's airport and handing full control to partner Stobart Air in 2020.

A "phased" closure of the base at Ronaldsway Airport was due to be completed by the start of this summer.

The final Flybe flights from Liverpool and Manchester landed at Ronaldsway Airport shortly before 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.