Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Graham Cregeen was first elected to the House of Keys in 2006

Former education chief Graham Cregeen has been appointed Isle of Man home affairs minister following the death of Bill Malarkey.

Mr Cregeen had headed up the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) since October 2016.

Mr Malarkey died aged 68 last month after a long battle with cancer.

The mini-reshuffle also sees Alex Allinson MHK join the council of ministers for the first time, taking over the role of DESC minister.

Mr Cregeen it had been a "privilege" to lead the education department and he was grateful to the staff for their "hard work and support".

He continued: "I am optimistic about my new role in home affairs, succeeding my late friend Bill, and building on the dedicated work he has carried out in recent years."

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Alex Allinson (centre) was officially handed the ministerial warrant by the Lieutenant Governor (left)

Isle of Man chief minister Howard Quayle said Mr Cregeen had "considerable ministerial experience" and would continue Mr Malarkey's "excellent work".

Elected in 2016, Dr Allinson was previously chairman of Manx Utilities and served in the Cabinet Office and at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

He takes up the new position as a dispute between the island's teachers and the DESC over pay continues, with members of three unions engaged in industrial action.

Dr Allinson said education was "a key priority of this government" and he was looking forward to getting started.

Health minister David Ashford held the position at home affairs for an interim period following Mr Malarkey's death.