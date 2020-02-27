Image caption MLCs also take part in monthly Tynwald sittings, when they vote on items including the Manx budget

Ten candidates will contest next month's Legislative Council election on the Isle of Man.

There are four seats available for a five-year term in the Manx parliament's upper house, ending on 28 February 2025.

The five men and five woman will vie for the positions at a special sitting of the House of Keys on 12 March.

The Legislative Council is primarily a revising chamber for new laws passed by members of the House of Keys (MHKs).

It includes eight members (MLCs) elected by MHKs, the President of Tynwald, the Bishop of Sodor and Man and the Attorney General.

Elections to the council are staggered, taking place in two phases of four every five years.

A bid to have the number of MLCs cut by a quarter was put on hold in October last year.

The candidates confirmed by the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald are:

Danielle Bell, nominated by Alex Allinson MHK

Tim Crookall MLC, nominated by Rob Callister MHK

Peter Greenhill, nominated by David Ashford MHK

Michelle Haywood, nominated by Lawrence Skelly MHK

Bill Henderson MLC, nominated by Martyn Perkins MHK

Haafizah Hoosen, nominated by Clare Barber MHK

Carole Lillywhite, nominated by Tim Baker MHK

Robert Mercer, nominated by Bill Shimmins MHK

Zahed Miah, nominated by Clare Baber MHK

Kerry Sharpe MLC, nominated by David Ashford MHK

Three sitting MLCs - Bill Henderson, Tim Crookall and Kerry Sharpe - are seeking re-election.

Image caption David Cretney is not seeking re-election to the Legislative Council

The list of nominations also officially confirmed the retirement of the longest serving member of Tynwald, David Cretney, who is not contesting his seat.

Mr Cretney was first elected to the House of Keys in 1985, representing the constituency of Douglas South for 30 years before being elevated to the Legislative Council in 2015.

President of Tynwald Steve Rodan said Mr Cretney's retirement "marked the end of a political era" on the island.

"The Isle of Man has much to thank you for," he said, adding: "You will be sadly missed."