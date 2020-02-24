Snow on Isle of Man leads to road closures

Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption The Mountain Road was closed to traffic on Monday morning

Snow falling on high ground has caused some disruption to travel on the Isle of Man.

Several roads, including the Thoilt-y-Will, Beinn-y-Phott and Mountain Road, were closed on Monday morning.

Diversions put in place led to heavy congestion on alternative routes for commuters.

Ronaldsway Met Office said, with temperatures set to rise, the remaining snow was expected to have melted by lunchtime.

The snow also led to tricky driving conditions for motorists at the Rest and be Thankful in Maughold and Barregarow, Isle of Man police said.