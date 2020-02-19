Image caption A teenage boy pleaded guilty to having a knife on school grounds

A teenage boy who chased a pupil through a school corridor "brandishing" a knife has appeared in court on the Isle of Man.

Manx Police were called to the school shortly after 11:00 GMT on 12 February.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to having a knife on school grounds which he had taken from his home.

Magistrates heard that the defendant had "reached breaking point" after being bullied for several years.

The defendant had "no intention to hurt" anyone, his advocate told magistrates.

He has been remanded to appear again at Douglas Courthouse on 18 March.