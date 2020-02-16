Storm Dennis: Isle of Man ferry sailings cancelled
- 16 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The impact of Storm Dennis has led to ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire being cancelled.
All sailings from Douglas to Heysham in Lancashire have been called off since Saturday, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) said.
Gusts of up to 60mph hit the island, also leading to disruption to flights from Ronaldsway Airport.
The cancellation of Saturday's sailings meant no newspapers were delivered to the island on Sunday.