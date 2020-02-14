Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Manx boy accused of having knife on school grounds

  • 14 February 2020
Isle of Man Courts of Justice
Image caption No pleas were entered at Douglas Courthouse

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of having a knife on school grounds on the Isle of Man.

Manx Police were called to a school on Wednesday. A force spokesman previously said no-one was injured.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article within school grounds.

No pleas were entered at Douglas Courthouse and he was remanded to appear again on 19 February.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites