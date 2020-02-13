Boy, 14, arrested over St Ninian's school knife find
- 13 February 2020
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police were called to a lower school on the Isle of Man amid concerns a student was carrying a knife.
Manx police were called to St Ninian's in Onchan at 11:05 GMT on Wednesday.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and has been referred to the police early action team, a force spokesman said.
Police said on Wednesday that a knife was recovered at the scene. The boy is a student at the school.
It accommodates children aged between 11 and 14.