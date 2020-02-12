Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Pupil 'helping' police after knife found at Onchan school

  • 12 February 2020
St Ninian's lower school, Onchan
Image caption The school caters for pupils in Years 7 to 9

A pupil is being questioned by police after officers were called to a lower school over fears a student was carrying a knife.

Isle of Man Police were called to St Ninian's in Onchan, which accommodates pupils aged between 11 and 14, shortly after 11:00 GMT.

A force spokesman said there were no injuries and no arrests, but a pupil was "helping with enquiries".

The school said its students, who are in Years 7 to 9, were all "safe".

A spokesman added that the "short incident" had been "dealt with swiftly" by staff and police.

