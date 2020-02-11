Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Sailings of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham are in doubt on Tuesday evening

High winds caused by remnants of Storm Ciara have hit more ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.

Tuesday's sailings between Douglas and Heysham have been cancelled and further crossings could be disrupted, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.

A decision over the 19:45 GMT crossing would be made by 17:30, a spokesman added.

Gusts of up to 60mph (96kmh) have been recorded since the storm hit on Sunday afternoon.

Image caption All of Monday's ferry sailings between Douglas and Heysham were cancelled

The cancellation of Monday's sailings of the Ben-my-Chree meant no newspapers were delivered to the island on Tuesday.

Ronaldsway met office also issued a warning of possible coastal overtopping at high tide, particularly on Peel Promenade, which could lead to a "risk of travel disruption".