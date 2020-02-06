Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Ballakillowey Road in Colby

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Isle of Man was almost three times over the drink-drive limit, an inquest has heard.

John Nally from Athlone, Ireland, collided with another motorcycle on the Ballakillowey Road in the south of the island on 9 June 2019.

The 58-year-old lost control of his Suzuki motorbike and died after sustaining a serious head injury.

Coroner Jayne Hughes recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Mr Nally, who was visiting the Isle of Man for the TT races, had been drinking in Douglas the night before the incident, and a post-mortem recorded a high blood-alcohol level.

Ms Hughes said the alcohol "would have affected his ability to ride his motorcycle".

The post-mortem also found evidence of heart disease and the inquest heard that Mr Nally had seen a doctor about dizzy spells, which Ms Hughes said may have contributed to the accident.

'Tragic accident'

The inquest heard that Mr Nally had been riding with two friends on the northbound side of the Ballakillowey Road in Colby.

A police investigator told the inquest the 58-year-old had been travelling between 25 and 35mph (40 to 56kph) on the residential road shortly after 10:20 GMT when he hit the back of his friend's motorcycle.

Mr Nally fell on his left side and slid across the tarmac for about 25m (82ft) before coming to a rest in a lay-by.

Two passing motorcyclists with first aid training and a nurse stopped to help Mr Nally before an ambulance arrived but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ms Hughes described the incident as a "tragic accident".