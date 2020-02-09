Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Sailings of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham are in doubt until Tuesday evening

Gales brought by Storm Ciara have caused severe travel disruption on the Isle of Man.

All ferry sailings between the island and Lancashire since Saturday morning have been cancelled and a number of flights from Ronaldsway Airport have also been disrupted.

Gusts of up to 70mph have led to trees being brought down in areas including Smeale, Braddan and Colby.

Work was ongoing to restore power to homes in Andreas, Manx Utilities said.

The adverse weather forecast meant scheduled sailings of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham were in doubt until Tuesday evening, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.