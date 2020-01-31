Image caption Giles Ackerley (left) with local MHK Martyn Perkins

A man whose Manx home was "absolutely destroyed" when a river burst its banks last year has said he has no confidence in the design of a new waterside wall.

Giles Ackerley's house flooded on 1 October when a swollen River Laxey breached a hole in the wall.

He is concerned about the consequences of an access gate being installed in the new stone-clad concrete wall.

"I believe if there is a flood again then that will be breached," said Mr Ackerley. "We want to feel safe."

"By having this access gate we will not feel as safe as we should do," he added.

Image caption Giles Ackerley and his parents have been unable to return to their home since the flood

Glen Road in Laxey was cut off when the river broke its banks, leaving some homes under about 6ft (1.8m) of water.

Work to replace the existing stone wall began at the end of October and it was announced last week that an access gate had been ordered and would be placed within the new steel-reinforced structure.

Mr Ackerley's house, where he lives with his parents Beryl and Colin, is close to the spot where the gate will be installed.

He criticised the Isle of Man government for not consulting residents.

"We've had a lot of support but it has been the lack of communication that I find really frustrating," he said.

"The miscommunication with this access gate is an absolute disgrace in my view."

Garff MHK Martyn Perkins said he believed the government had "done its homework" on the placement of the gate but added that communication with residents needed to improve "so that everybody understands what's happening".

The Isle of Man government has yet to respond to the BBC's request for a response.