Isle of Man teenager rescued from cliff face near Onchan
- 27 January 2020
A teenager had to be rescued after being found clinging to a cliff face on the Isle of Man.
Douglas Coastguard responded to reports that a youngster had got into difficulties near Port Jack in Onchan shortly after 17:00 GMT on Sunday.
A crew member abseiled down the cliff before they were both winched to safety, said a spokesman.
The teenager was shaken but did not suffer any injuries in the incident, added the coastguard.