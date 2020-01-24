Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A similar bid to bring in new laws was rejected by the House of Keys in 2015

The debate surrounding whether or not the Isle of Man should have new laws to allow terminally-ill patients the right to choose when to die "should not be rushed", an MHK has said.

The island's parliament failed to back a motion calling for legislation on voluntary assisted dying.

Politicians instead supported an amendment that Tynwald "notes the debate".

Tim Baker MHK said new laws were "not something to be rushed into".

Changes would "set a tone for a generation" and "have a massive impact on peoples' future lives", he added.

Alex Allinson MHK, who raised the issue in Tynwald, said his intention had been to "promote debate" of the subject.

He previously said, should he get support, he would bring forward a private members bill on the issue.

Kate Lord-Brenan MLC said it would be "irresponsible" to start progressing new laws when there were "merely months of legislative time" left before the House of Keys general election in September 2021.

Tynwald members unanimously backed an amendment to the motion that states Tynwald "notes the debate"

Chris Robertshaw MHK told Tynwald the motion was "going too far, too fast", and politicians had "a huge task ahead if we're going to consider this further".

"It's crossing an ethical and moral Rubicon and when we cross it we have crossed it, we have passed it, we cannot get back," he added.

However, Juan Watterson SHK said: "Failing to make eye contact with this subject is to abrogate our duty to have that conversation with the public about what the law should be at the end of life."

"The question is how far we go in legislating on this issue not whether we should legislate at all," he added.

Speaking after the session, Dr Allinson said the amendment left "the door open for further debate" and those who support a law change would meet to discuss "where to go from here".