Image caption The department was allocated a budget of nearly £223m in 2019-20

A fifth consecutive overspend by the Isle of Man's Department of Health is the "epitome of madness", an MHK said.

Chris Robertshaw said it was "bonkers" to continue "doing the same thing year after year".

His comments were made as Tynwald unanimously approved an additional £8m for the island's health service.

Staff recruitment issues, increased patient demand, and the rising cost of sending some people for treatment in the UK were blamed for the overspend.

Health Minister David Ashford, who has been in post since January 2018, said that while he was taking action to "mitigate" the problem, the extra funding was "essential".

The department was allocated £223m in the 2019 budget but is expected to spend more than £230m in 2019-2020.

Image copyright David Ashford Image caption Health Minister David Ashford asked for an additional £8m in funding.

An amendment, tabled by Lawrie Hooper MHK, requiring the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to present "its plans and timeline to bring staffing costs into line" to parliament by June 2020, was approved.

Mr Hooper said current finances were "not adequate" and the 2020-2021 budget had to be "true reflection of the health department's needs".

Nearly £35m of additional funding has been spent during the last four years.

Mr Ashford said the DHSC continued "to develop initiatives to redress the budget imbalance" and the recruitment of several consultants would help to save money in the forthcoming financial year.

He added that the department would be able to "refine the budget over time" as it implemented the 26 recommendations made in a report compiled by Sir Jonathan Michael.

The former NHS Foundation Trust chief was appointed by the Treasury last year, following the previous overspends, and his recommendations were unanimously backed by Tynwald in May.