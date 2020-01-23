Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Staff at the Douglas sorting office were sent home for the day on Wednesday

A suspicious package discovered at a postal sorting office on the Isle of Man did not pose a risk to the public, police have said.

The item was "secured and removed" by Ministry of Defence explosives experts from the UK earlier.

It was then transported to the UK for "safe disposal".

The package had been posted to an address on the island and a criminal investigation was ongoing, Isle of Man Constabulary said.

The force declined to give a specific description of the object but confirmed the investigation was not terrorism-related.

The discovery, made shortly before 09:00 GMT on Wednesday, prompted the evacuation of the Isle of Man Post Office headquarters.

Most of the day's remaining postal deliveries and collections were cancelled.

The building reopened and services resumed as usual on Thursday, a post office spokeswoman said.