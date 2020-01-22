Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Staff have been evacuated from the building

The Isle of Man's post office headquarters has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The item was found at the sorting office on the Spring Valley industrial estate shortly before 09:00 GMT.

The building will remain closed until UK specialists can "safely dispose" of it, police said.

The majority of the island's postal deliveries and collections have been cancelled as a result.