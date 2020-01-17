Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Teaching unions are in a long-running dispute with the government over pay

Salaries for newly-qualified teachers on the Isle of Man could rise to nearly £30,000 after a deal was reached between the National Education Union (NEU) and the education department in an ongoing pay dispute.

The agreement includes the scrapping of the two lowest pay bands, which rage between £24,000 and £26,000.

It must now be approved by NEU members.

Three other teaching unions are balloting their members for strike action in the long-running dispute.

A spokeswoman for the NEU said the agreement was an "historic development" and a "very good deal" for teachers on the island.

Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) Minister Graham Cregeen said he hoped the changes would "help attract more teachers" to the island.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said the announcement would have "no effect" on its dispute with the DESC.

Rob Kelsall of the NAHT said the agreement was a "cheap attempt to try and divide the education unions".

The row arose after the School Teachers' Review Body recommended an across-the-board pay rise of 3.5% in 2018, which was instead changed to tiered increases by the UK government.

Pay increases for teachers in the island are linked to those given in the UK.

A ballot of all NAHT, Association of College and School Leaders, and National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers members for possible strike action and "action short of strike action" is due to close on 20 January.