Image caption The bin lorry overturned in the crash on Monday

The driver of a bin lorry that crashed during stormy conditions on the Isle of Man "suffered a seizure" at the wheel, his partner said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash at Governor's Bridge, in Douglas, was ongoing, Manx police confirmed.

It was originally thought the vehicle was blown over in gales during Storm Brendan on Monday at about 15:00 GMT.

The man's partner said he suffered "a bleed on his brain which caused him to have a seizure and black out".

The man is expected be flown for treatment at a specialist neurological hospital, Liverpool's Walton Centre, on Tuesday.

He is thought to be in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed there were no other vehicles involved and the driver had been alone in the lorry at the time of the collision.

"We would ask that the public refrain from speculation... and respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," he added.

In a statement Ramsey Town Commissioners, which owns the lorry, thanked the emergency services for their "prompt and efficient response" to the crash.