Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Road traffic and ferry crossings are expected to be affected by severe gales on Monday

Severe gales by Storm Brendan have caused disruption to ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.

An "amber" weather warning is in place, with gusts of up 70mph expected to hit the island.

Monday's 08:45 GMT sailing from Douglas to Heysham, and its 14:15 return have been cancelled by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

The conditions could make driving "treacherous for a time", the Met Office said.

A spell of heavy rain is also forecast with the chance of some flooding, particularly on Douglas Promenade.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has warned that school buses could also be affected at pick-up times.

The gales are expected to last until late afternoon.