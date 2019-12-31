Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary Image caption CCTV footage shows a man walking along Broadway towards the seafront

A man wanted in connection with a knifepoint robbery on the Isle of Man has been pictured in CCTV released by police.

A woman had her purse stolen by a man holding a knife on Douglas promenade on Saturday.

It happened between Broadway and Castle Mona Avenue at at about 01:00 GMT.

CCTV taken from a building on Broadway about an hour after the attack has been published on the Isle of Man Constabulary Facebook page.

The force has described the man in the footage as a "person of interest", but declined to clarify if he was a direct suspect or a potential witness.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about the attack should contact police.