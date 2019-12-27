Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man firefighters free cow stuck in trailer

  • 27 December 2019
Cow stuck in trailer Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue
Image caption I can't moooove, said the cow

Firefighters on the Isle of Man have rescued a dairy cow that had become trapped in a trailer near Ramsey.

The incident happened at Glen Tramman just after 12:30 GMT on Christmas Eve.

A specialist animal rescue team and a rescue crew from Ramsey managed to free the unfortunate bovine, stuck in a small gap in the side of the trailer, using hydraulic cutting equipment.

The fire service said the cow was able to "walk away without injury" from its ordeal in the north of the island.

Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue
Image caption The cow could only wait as the crew got to work
Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue
Image caption The cow walks away after being freed by firefighters
Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue
Image caption Hydraulic equipment was used to cut into the side of the trailer

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites