Storm Atiyah: Severe gales lead to Isle of Man ferry cancellations
Gale force winds have led to the cancellation of ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 08:45 GMT crossing from Douglas and its 14:15 return from Heysham were scrapped as the island was hit by winds of up to 65mph (105km/h).
A number of flights to and from Ronaldsway Airport have also been also been disrupted, with delays of up to seven hours in some cases.
The Met Office said a yellow warning for wind was in place until 15:00.
The Isle of Man Steam Pack Company said the 19:45 sailing to Heysham and its overnight return were expected to depart as scheduled.