An amber weather warning has been issued for coastal overtopping at high tide

Severe gales, heavy rain and flooding are forecast to hit the Isle of Man on Tuesday, said the Met Office.

People have been told to expect minor damage and localised flooding resulting from Storm Atiyah.

The adverse weather could lead to "a significant amount of sea water and debris being brought onshore", said weather experts.

Ferry crossings could also be affected with gusts of up to 65mph and 60mm (2.4in) of rain predicted.

Monday's sailings of the Ben-my-Chree have been brought forward while Tuesday morning's 08:45 journey and its 14:15 return to the island are under review.

A decision will be made at 07:00 on Tuesday, said the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

Shore Road in Rushen and Castletown, Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey promenades also face coastal overtopping.