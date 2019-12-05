Image caption Mr Jessopp said teen involvement in the climate protests showed they would be "an asset"

Sixteen-year-olds should be allowed to stand for political office on the Isle of Man, a local government chairman has said.

Braddan Commissioners' Andrew Jessopp said younger politicians could "reinvigorate" island authorities.

The Manx voting age was lowered to 16 in 2006, but House of Keys and local authority members must be 18 or over.

Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas said he felt candidates should have "some life experience" before standing.

Mr Jessopp said he believed older politicians "underestimate the ability and the intelligence" of young people, adding that their involvement in the recent climate change protests showed they would be "a real asset" to local politics.

In November, the Manx government launched a public consultation on the modernisation of the electoral process and hopes to bring a new Registration of Electors Bill to the House of Keys in February.

While the consultation only asks if the age of eligibility to stand as a member of the Legislative Council should be brought down to 18 from 21, Mr Thomas said it "invited comments" and he would "listen to that demand".

He added that he had "huge respect" for young voters.