Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woodland will be made up of as many locally-grown trees as possible, Howard Quayle said

A new "people's wood" of 85,000 trees will be planted in the east of the Isle of Man, the chief minister has said.

Howard Quayle told the House of Keys the preferred site for the project was Meary Veg in Santon.

Ground preparation for the wood would begin in 2020 with tree planting set to be completed by late 2021, he said.

The project is part of the government's efforts to recognise a "climate change emergency", he added.

The wood, which was originally announced in June, will be made up of native, broadleaf and fruit trees.

Mr Quayle said the public space would also be a haven for wildlife.

While as many locally-grown trees as possible would be used, some trees would be imported to the island from the UK to help speed up the project, he added.

A project manager will be appointed to oversee the work for a period spanning at least three years.

Jason Moorhouse MHK said the announcement was "good news" and an "incredibly positive move forward".