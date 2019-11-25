Image caption Daniel Richardson has been taken to court by the Manx government

A man whose home was nominated for an environmental award could face eviction after the Isle of Man government launched legal proceedings against him.

The Department of Environment Food and Agriculture (DEFA) claims Daniel Richardson's cabin near Ramsey encroaches three metres onto its land.

DEFA said Mr Richardson had "no permission" to be on the land.

Mr Richardson said he hoped there was a "solution" that would allow him to remain.

He has lived on the land in Nut Glen for two years in the cabin, which was nominated at the UNESCO Biosphere awards in October.

He built the structure himself with reclaimed and recycled materials.

Image copyright Simon Park Photography Image caption The cabin in Nut Glen was built with reclaimed and recycled materials

The area had become "a dumping ground", he said, adding that he had put "every ounce of my energy" into clearing the plot and building the home.

Mr Richardson said he believed the land did not belong to anyone after claiming he had made repeated unsuccessful enquiries to the island's land registry.

DEFA began legal proceedings against Mr Richardson after he refused to vacate the land.

Mr Richardson appeared for an initial High Court hearing on Monday, ahead of a two-day trial scheduled to begin on 2 April 2020.