An international banking company which fell victim to a "data hack" has confirmed customers' names, addresses and account details were among the data stolen.

Cayman National Corporation said an "unauthorised third party" had accessed its Manx-based businesses on Sunday.

The bank warned stolen details could be used for "fraudulent purposes" and said it would contact customers affected.

Authorities on the island have launched an investigation into the attack.

The Manx bank and trust company are subsidiaries of CNC, which is based in the Cayman Islands.

Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle said he would be working with Manx authorities "to understand what happened and what lessons can be learned".

The bank has created a dedicated support line for customers.