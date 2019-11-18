Image copyright Getty Images Image caption KFC said in planning documents that it did not "directly target our marketing at children"

Building a KFC near a Manx school could tempt students into obesity, a head teacher has said.

Proposals for the food outlet on Peel Road, Douglas, have received approval.

Ballakermeen High School's Adrienne Burnett said putting it within 1,300ft (400m) from the institution was "just putting temptation in the way".

Planners said while there was "no clear Manx policy position" on fast food outlets, the plans would be "judged to be acceptable" under UK guidance.

The island's director of public health said the development would create "an additional source of excess calories" for children in the area.

Dr Henrietta Ewart said fast food outlets "contribute significantly" to obesity rates "through the provision of food that is calorie dense and large in portion size".

About 60% of the island's adult population are classed as overweight or obese, with 25% of five-year-olds falling into the same category.

Image copyright Google Image caption The development would be on the site of a former car dealership in Douglas

The development would also house a Starbucks coffee shop and retail space.

Mrs Burnette said putting a fast food restaurant "so close to a school is just putting temptation in the way".

"I don't mind it being elsewhere on the island, but please, not so close to a school with 1,700 students," she added.

In the planning application, KFC said it did not "directly target our marketing at children".

"Kids' meals make up a very small proportion of our sales," it said, adding that it had cut salt and saturated fat levels in its meals.

The company has been contacted for further comment.