Image caption Some of the buildings were badly damaged by fire in 2016

Plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of a former marine laboratory on the Isle of Man have been given the go-ahead.

The six-storey complex in Port Erin would include 83 flats, shops, a restaurant and exhibition space.

At least 14 of the apartments would be for visitor accommodation, and the site would also include 159 parking spaces.

Developers Delgatie bought the land from the Isle of Man government for £500,000 last year.

Approving the development in principle, planners said the "considerable benefit" to the village "outweighs the few issues" raised over the size of the proposed building.

The marine laboratory was closed and partly demolished in 2006.

Some of the remaining buildings were badly damaged by fire in 2016.