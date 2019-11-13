Image copyright Flybe Image caption A service between the Isle of Man and London Southend will start in March

Low-cost airline Flybe has announced plans to fly between the Isle of Man and London Southend for the first time in 2020.

The flights will run seven times a week from 29 March.

Flybe chief executive Mark Anderson said the airline's 2020 summer schedule offered "unparalleled connectivity".

Flybe has previously run services from the island to other London airports, including a daily route to Heathrow between March and October.

A weekly flight between the Isle of Man and Geneva, due to begin in December, will also be extended through Easter on 12 April.

Flybe was bought by the consortium Connect Airways earlier this year and the new service will be run by Stobart Air.

The company announced in September it would shut down its Isle of Man base by summer next year as it was no longer necessary.