Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The coins feature characters from the JM Barrie children's classic

Manx coins featuring characters from the Peter Pan stories have raised £250,000 for a children's hospital.

The set of six 50p pieces were minted to mark the 90th anniversary of children's author JM Barrie donating his royalties to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London.

The coins feature prominent characters alongside famous quotes.

The Treasury's Bill Henderson said it was "a privilege" to pay tribute to the "magnificent work" of the hospital.

The coins went into general circulation on the island in July this year, with a proportion of the value of commemorative sets given as a donation.

A play about the adventures of a boy who could fly and never grew up was written by Barrie in 1904, followed by a novel featuring the same character in 1911.

The copyright for both was donated to GOSH in 1929.