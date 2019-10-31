Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Katie Robley died following the crash, which left her boyfriend Jay Waters critically injured

A woman died after suffering a heart attack in a car crash, an inquest has heard.

Katie Robley, 19, was travelling with her boyfriend Jay Waters when their car crashed with a van in Santon, Isle of Man, at about 22:30 BST on Friday.

The telecoms administrator, from Ballasalla, died at Noble's Hospital on Saturday. Mr Waters was seriously hurt.

Adjourning the inquest at Douglas Courthouse, coroner John Needham passed on his "sincere condolences".

An investigation into the cause of the A5 Douglas to Castletown Road crash is continuing.

Ms Robley's aunt attended the hearing on behalf of the family.