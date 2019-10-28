Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Katie Robley died and her boyfriend Jay Waters was critically injured

A teenager was killed and her partner critically injured in a crash on the Isle of Man.

Katie Robley, 19, died when two cars collided on the A5 Douglas to Castletown Road in Santon at about 22:30 BST on Friday.

Ms Robley's boyfriend Jay Waters' condition was described by police as critical but stable.

Isle of Man Constabulary did not release details of the occupants of the second vehicle, or their condition.

The force has asked for witnesses to come forward.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the road between Douglas and Castletown

Det Sgt Alan Shimmin said: "The investigation is still ongoing and it is requested that the privacy of both families are respected at this difficult time."

The families wanted to thank the emergency services and hospital staff for their help and "continued support", he added.