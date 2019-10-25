Image caption Peter Taylor and Nicky Wright both work in the cafe

A new £5m hub that will give "a positive way forward for people with learning disabilities" has opened on the Isle of Man.

Braddan's Greenfield Park will provide about 85 adults with daily services, giving them access to a cafe, shop, day centre, garden centre and workshops.

Manx Mencap's Di O'Brien said the centre, which stands alongside Noble's Hospital, was "fabulous".

Peter Taylor, who works in the cafe, said it was "really fantastic".

Image caption Outdoor activities take place in the complex's garden areas

The site will be the first time the services have been brought together in a single location on the island.

Minister for the Department of Health and Social Care David Ashford said it offered a "home away from home" and would take services "into the 21st Century".

Many of those who attend the centre create craft items for sale or work in the garden centre, shop or cafe.

Cafe worker Nicky Wright said serving customers was "very nice" and kept her "very busy".