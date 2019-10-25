Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Zoe Cannell recited a poem for the princess in Peel

The Princess Royal has been on a whistle-stop tour of the Isle of Man, visiting Douglas, Ramsey and Peel.

Her visit started with the official opening of the refurbished Douglas Market Hall, before she journeyed north to open a multimillion-pound extension to Ramsey Park Hotel.

She also visited Peel's new Harbour Bridge, the House of Manannan museum and the town's cathedral.

It was Princess Anne's first visit to the island since 2015.

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The Princess Royal unveiled a plaque at the official opening of Douglas Market Hall

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Princess Anne spoke to a group of young cyclists in Douglas