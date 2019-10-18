Image copyright IoM government Image caption The works are now expected to last until April 2021

A major revamp of Douglas Promenade could last six months longer than originally planned, the infrastructure minister has said.

Ray Harmer said changing the schedule of works to minimise disruption to businesses in the area would "mean a later end date".

The £25m scheme is now expected to be completed in April 2021.

Clare Barber MHK said the project's original impact assessment was "unfit for purpose".

The refurbishment had been due to be completed by October 2020.

Mrs Barber, who is part of a scrutiny committee that took evidence from firms about problems they encountered during the works, said the department's impact assessment had failed "to truly recognise the impact on businesses".

Seafront businesses have said it could take years to recover losses caused by the roadworks

Mrs Barber said: "The impact that this is having directly right now on these businesses is absolutely key to this and the urgency of action simply can't be overstated."

Mr Harmer acknowledged the project had "caused difficulties".

He told Tynwald it had been provisionally agreed that work on the land side of the carriageway on Loch Promenade would now be carried out this winter to minimise the impact on seafront firms during the summer season.

But he added: "Reflecting the problems encountered and to adapt to business needs will mean a later end date."

Tim Baker MHK said "compromises need to be made" and they would "have consequences in both time and money".

Speaking after the sitting, Mr Harmer said the government was now "going through a period of consultation" with those affected about ways of reducing the disruption.