Image copyright IOM FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Image caption Crews from Laxey and Douglas took part in the rescue

A man had to be rescued from fast-flowing water in the Laxey River, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Crews from Laxey and Douglas were called at about 08:10 BST after reports of a man trapped in the river near Laxey Glen gardens.

A specialist water crew used line rescue gear to pull him to safety up a 10ft (3m) bank.

It is not clear how the man came to be in the river.

Once back on dry land, he was treated by paramedics. The crews were on the scene for about an hour.

A spokesman for the fire service warned people "not to drive or wade into moving water".

"Moving flood water can sweep you off your feet if it is only a few inches deep."