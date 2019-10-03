Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Teachers had vowed to stop going to government meetings in a dispute over pay

Industrial action by senior teachers on the Isle of Man has been suspended.

Last month members of the National Association of Head Teachers stopped going to government meetings and carrying out various administrative tasks in a protest over pay.

A union spokesman said a way forward had been agreed after "positive and constructive talks" with the education department.

Education Minister Graham Cregeen said he was "pleased" the action had ended.

The department has agreed a commitment to discuss future pay and conditions and the rescheduling of external school reviews, which had been due to take place this month.

In a ballot in August, 95% of union members backed taking "action short of strike" from the start of the September school term, while 85% supported a walk out at a later date if an agreement was not reached.