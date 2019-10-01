Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption The river has burst its banks, leading to severe flooding in Laxey

A major incident has been declared on the Isle of Man as severe flooding left people trapped in their homes.

The fire service is helping to evacuate several properties in the Glen Road area and a coastguard helicopter is on standby, Manx police said.

Those stranded in their houses were advised to "go upstairs and await rescue", a spokesman added.

Heavy rain has shut the Mountain Road and parts of the Laxey to Ramsey Coast Road and Mill Road in Onchan.

The flooding has also led the closure of Laxey and Dhoon primay schools, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said.