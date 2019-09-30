Image copyright Google Image caption Between 4,600 and 5,400 vehicles pass through Kirk Michael village each day

The main road and pavements in an Isle of Man village are to be overhauled in a bid to improve safety.

Concerns had been raised by residents about speeding motorists in Kirk Michael.

Ideas outlined by the government include widening some pavements, adding more pedestrian crossings and speed humps.

Speaking after a public meeting, Alfred Cannan MHK said the majority of the proposals were "welcome".

About 100 people attended the meeting at the village's civic centre to find out about the plans last week.

Department of Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said the scheme would "take the emphasis away from the car to people who are walking and being able to enjoy the village".

Between 4,600 and 5,400 vehicles pass through the village on the A3 each day, which a major route between the north and west of the island.

Image copyright EWAN GAWNE Image caption About 100 people attended a meeting about the proposals

Director of highways Jeff Robinson said the proposals would create a "steady flow" of traffic through the village.

Mr Robinson said: "We want to try and create an environment where it's a slow, steady flow, not a speed-up, slow-down, speed-up type environment.

"If we can get the speed down people will feel more comfortable crossing anywhere along the road."

Final designs for the scheme will be drawn up by February, with work scheduled to start in September 2020.