Image copyright Google Image caption Members of the Rushen and Arbory authorities unanimously backed the merger

Two local authorities in the south of the Isle of Man have agreed to merge with a reduced number of members.

Rushen and Arbory Parish Commissioners consulted residents over options for a merger in July.

Arbory chairman Stephen Gawne said feedback had been "very positive" while Rushen chairman Stan Pilling said they had agreed to "go the next step".

The new board would comprise three members from each parish. Each currently has five representatives.

While the move is expected to be "cost neutral" during the first year, some savings on administrative costs could follow in subsequent years.

A spokesman added that the plans would now be presented to the infrastructure minister before being considered by Tynwald.