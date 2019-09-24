Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption All scheduled services between the Isle of Man and Birkenhead will sail to Heysham this winter

There will be no weekend Manx ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Birkenhead this winter, the island's ferry company said.

"Essential engineering works" at the Merseyside terminal mean a suitable berth for the Ben-my-Chree will not be available.

Passengers and freight will instead go to and from Heysham from 9 November.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company chief executive Mark Woodward said the move was "beyond our control".

Coach services between Heysham and Liverpool will be provided for foot passengers, Mr Woodward added.